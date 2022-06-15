Woman assaulted elderly relative, recorded it on Snapchat, Kirby police say

A San Antonio-area woman was arrested for assaulting a relative in her 70s and restraining her during an ordeal that lasted several hours last week, according to court records.

Kirby police stated that the incident started on the morning of June 10 when Moriah Lopez, 31, went to her relative’s room and blamed her for her dogs being taken away by animal control services.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Lopez also blamed the woman for money owed to her, cursed at her and poured a bottle of water on the woman’s head.

The suspect told her that “whatever is being done to her dogs will be done to her,” and then grabbed her cane, pushed it against her neck and said “you’re going to do what I tell you to do b****,” police said in the affidavit.

The woman tried to leave the room and call for help, but the suspect allegedly threatened her and ordered her to stay.

Lopez then ordered her to the bathroom, where she was held for at least an hour and a half, police said.

“Lopez made a comment that [the victim] could have an accident while taking a shower and bleed to death, but that she would think about it,” the affidavit states.

The suspect moved the woman to the living room, where she pushed and slapped her, police said. The suspect also threatened to kill two other people that they knew, according to investigators.

While holding a knife, the suspect continued to assault and threaten the woman, and poured another bottle of water on her head, police said.

Lopez recorded the assaults on Snapchat, and one of the viewers notified a relative, police said.

The relative contacted Lopez, and Lopez told her that the victim was asleep. By the time the relative arrived at the house, Lopez had already left with the victim’s phone and purse.

Records show Lopez was arrested on Tuesday and charged with injury to the elderly, unlawful restraint, terroristic threat of a family member, and theft of $750-$2,500.

Her bond is set at $33,500.

To contact the Family Violence Prevention Services, the crisis hotline is 210-733-8810. Find more resources for victims of domestic violence here.

