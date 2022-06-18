Police searching for driver, motorcyclist after wreck into detached garage on SW Side

SAN ANTONIO – A driver crashed their car into a detached garage while trying to avoid a motorcyclist who wrecked early Saturday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. in the 120 block of Bynum Avenue, not far from Quintana Road on the city’s Southwest Side.

According to police, a man riding a motorcycle on Bynum Avenue lost control, hit a curb and wrecked. That’s when, police say, a car behind the motorcycle veered off the road, in attempt to avoid hitting the man.

Police said the car crashed into a nearby detached garage. No injuries were reported.

SAPD said both the driver and the motorcyclist fled the scene. Neither have been found.

At this time, it is unclear what, if any charges they may face when they are found.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.