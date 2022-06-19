Child injured, struck by vehicle after getting ice cream with family, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A child is injured after San Antonio police said he was hit by a vehicle while following his father across the street after ordering from an ice cream truck.

The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Avant Avenue, on the Southeast Side.

Police said the boy, 5, was standing with his father and grandmother on a sidewalk, ordering ice cream from the ice cream truck that was parked along the curb.

The child was told to wait with his grandmother while his father went to their home across the street. As his father left, the boy chased after him and was struck by a vehicle, police said.

Authorities said the driver briefly stopped after hitting the child, but left the scene before officers arrived.

The child had minor injuries on the left side of his face and his back but his mother took him to an area hospital for treatment.

Once the driver is tracked down by SAPD, they will be charged with failure to stop and render aid - moving. The investigation continues.

