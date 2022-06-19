SAPD: Woman stole diamond necklace, bracelet from 70-year-old employee at North Side jewelry store

Leslie Hall, 39, was charged with aggravated robbery on June 16, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – A 70-year-old woman was working in a North Side jewelry store when she was robbed for diamond jewelry, police said.

Officers responded on Thursday to a store at the Alamo Quarry Market in the 200 block of East Basse Road for a report of a robbery.

The suspect, Leslie Hall, 39, allegedly asked to see a diamond necklace that was on display in a glass case.

When the employee brought out the necklace, Hall put her purse on the top of the display case, reached inside and pulled out an object covered by a cloth, according to an arrest affidavit.

She demanded cash and the necklace, police said.

When the employee told Hall there wasn’t cash in the store, she took the necklace, demanded a diamond bracelet and threatened to shoot the employee if she said anything.

Hall broke a glass door in order to exit the store, police said.

Investigators were able to identify a vehicle that dropped Hall off at the store with surveillance footage, according to the affidavit.

Police tracked the stolen jewelry to a pawn shop where Hall had allegedly sold the items, according to a receipt with her name on it.

Hall has been charged with aggravated robbery, a felony.

