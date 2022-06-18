Man convicted after sexually assaulting teen, forcibly removing her braces and strangling her, FBI says

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Michigan man has been convicted of multiple crimes after just one hour of jury deliberation.

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham issued a press release Thursday stating that 22-year-old Thomas John Boukamp was convicted on 16 counts that included stalking and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl from Lubbock.

Boukamp met the victim on an online platform called Discord when she was 13 years old, the FBI reported.

The two exchanged messages on Discord and Boukamp told the victim that if she told anyone about their “relationship” he would hurt the girl’s family.

According to the FBI, Boukamp drove from Michigan to Lubbock to pick up the girl before taking her back to his home in Michigan where he sexually assaulted her, forcibly removed her braces with pliers, strangled and hit her.

“This defendant displayed reprehensible behavior, which was countered by the bravery of the victim that so courageously testified against him,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno.

Boukamp was convicted on one count of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual conduct, one count of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, one count of enticement of a minor, two counts of receipt of child pornography, ten counts of production and attempted production of child pornography and one count of cyber stalking.

During the trial, the victim’s father testified that his daughter was so terrified during the ordeal that she brought her baby blanket with her to Michigan.

According to a report from EverythingLubbock, a judge allowed Boukamp to fire his lawyers and represent himself at trial. That also legally allowed him to question witnesses, which included the victim.

“This man stalked and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old, then had the gall to claim in federal court that their so-called ‘relationship’ was consensual. The child, who bravely faced her abuser in court, asserted in no uncertain terms that his advances were unwelcome,” Meacham said.

The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported that Boukamp has autism and that “Attorney Henry Green Bostwick told the court that Boukamp was determined to have the emotional capacity of a 2- to 7-year-old child.”

Despite multiple efforts by Boukamp’s fired counsel, he was allowed to represent himself.

Boukamp faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.