Zaxby’s adds first San Antonio restaurant on Northwest Side

Zaxby's will open on June 27 at 11903 Alamo Ranch Pkwy.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is getting a new fast-food chicken restaurant this summer.

Zaxby’s has announced that it is opening its first Alamo City location on the Northwest Side on June 27.

The restaurant – the 11th in Texas — is located at 11903 Alamo Ranch Pkwy.

It will include a dining space for 56 guests and a drive-thru.

Avants Management Group will manage the Zaxby’s, which is known for its Chicken Fingerz, wings, Signature Club Sandwich and appetizers like fried pickles and salads.

“The Lone Star State has given Zaxby’s a BIG Texas welcome in recent years, and with the opening of our Alamo Ranch Parkway location, we look forward to continuing to enjoy the support of the local community while delivering exceptional service and our indescribably good chicken,” said Melissa Crowe, vice president at AMG, said in a news release.

Crowe said that the restaurant will employ 60 people. For more information about applying, click here.

