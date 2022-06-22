Superintendent Marc Puig voluntarily resigns from South San ISD after board voted to fire him

San Antonio – When Marc Puig took the reins at South San ISD in 2020 following turmoil between the South San ISD Board and the former superintendent, he told KSAT he was ready to lead.

“When adversity strikes, leadership has to see the opportunity and when adversity strikes, leadership has to be prepared to say, OK, what’s the opportunity? What do we need to start doing differently to still thrive in the face of the challenges that are here?” Puig said.

On Tuesday, the board formally voted on a separation agreement between the district and Puig, and he agreed to resign. His attorney Neal Adams said it was better for everyone to move on.

“He gave his best to South San ISD,” Adams said of Puig.

Puig was the district’s seventh superintendent in recent years.

Ad

In May, the board voted to fire Puig. He was placed on administrative leave at the end of 2021 following some comments made on an open mic following a board meeting.

The board voted to place Henry Izaguirre as interim superintendent, while they conducted an investigation.

Despite requests by KSAT, board leaders never provided information on who was conducting that investigation and what the findings were.

Meantime, the board paid the salaries of two superintendents for about six months.

KSAT has put in a request to the school district to get a copy of the separation agreement between Puig and the district, we will provide updates on what the board agreed to pay Puig once the request has been answered.