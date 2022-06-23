Uvalde Together Resiliency Center providing resources for years to come

UVALDE – It’s been almost a month since the Robb Elementary School shooting.

Immediately, a Family Assistance Center was established by the FBI and DPS -- that has become the Uvalde Together Resiliency Center.

It’s run in large part by the Ecumenical Center and the Uvalde County District Attorney’s Office.

Tonight on the #NightBeat we are taking you inside of the Uvalde Together Resiliency Center to show the resources available. They’re committing to being with the community for at least the next 5 years. pic.twitter.com/FoK93hKrfU — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) June 23, 2022

“Whatever anybody needs, whatever any families need, we’re going to provide it right here. And if it’s not here, I’m going to get it here,” Christina Mitchell, the 38th Judicial District Attorney, said.

The Uvalde Together Resiliency Center is in a temporary facility right now, put together by the Texas Department of Emergency Management.

DA Mitchell took KSAT 12 through before families started arriving for the day.

“Both agencies and families that are seeking services to check in with the American Red Cross here,” Mitchell said.

Inside are tables where families can get legal advice, counseling, consulate services, workforce commission services and victim services while their kids play safely and get their own counseling nearby.

“We know they don’t want their children out of their sight,” Mitchell said.

Outside, there are nine small private pods for one-on-one counseling and three larger spaces for families.

Mitchell said there’s been a constant stream of people since the shooting happened.

“There’s not one person that was not touched by this in Uvalde, not one person,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell’s office has been working with the governor’s office, the Ecumenical Center and the Pulse Nightclub Resiliency Center on a more permanent space for long-term care.

“The county has purchased the building with the assistance of the governor’s office. It was an old bank building on Main Street and Uvalde,” Mitchell said.

The building should be fully renovated and ready in November.

Mary Beth Fisk is the interim director of the center. She’s also the CEO of the Ecumenical Center in San Antonio.

This is their third mass shooting event to respond to. Their first was Sutherland Springs and their second was the El Paso shooting.

“Being able to learn from others’ experiences is important to help us from making any missteps and try to be as attentive to the families as needed,” Fisk said.

Fisk said they’re committing to this community, vowing to stay for at least the next five years and then re-evaluating from there.

“We learn strategies when we go through difficult times. We learn strategies of how we can handle those emotions. But it’s equally important to know that that’s not on a timeline,” Fisk said.

The Ecumenical Center has 20 counselors in Uvalde right now, they try and match families and individuals with the same counselors every day to help create a lasting, trusting relationship.

You can call (830)276-1369 or (210)364-1459 for assistance.

A 24/7 helpline is also available, just call (888)690-0799.

For the entire month of June, they’re open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Starting July 1st, their hours shift to Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.