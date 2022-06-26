Coleman plant in New Braunfels to close; 150 employees to be laid off, report says

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The Coleman plant in New Braunfels will be closing after 40 years and around 150 employees will be laid off, the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung reported.

According to the report, 47 employees will lose their jobs at the end of August, 55 more by Oct. 30 and the rest in early December.

Plant employees were informed of the closure on Wednesday. The plant will halt production in October and consolidate business operations to the company’s plant in Wichita, Kansas.

The company is working with the New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce and several other organizations and groups to help laid-off employees find new jobs.

“To support priorities for the Outdoor & Recreation business, Coleman has made the difficult decision to close this facility at the end of this year and transition operations to our facility in Wichita, KS. We are grateful to those in our New Braunfels facility and are supporting them in identifying new career opportunities,” a corporate spokesperson said.

