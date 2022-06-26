Heat relief for San Antonio arrives next week

There’s no denying it ― June has been an unbearably hot month. 🥵 This June will go down as having the most 100-degree days on record and there’s still five days left in the month!

What’s more: high temperatures have been above average every single day so far this month!

Thankfully, a welcomed weather pattern change is about to arrive. Here’s what you need to know:

SUNDAY

It will still be in the triple digits on Sunday.

There will be plenty of sun in the afternoon after some brief morning clouds.

A stray shower can’t be ruled out in the afternoon & evening but most will miss out.

MONDAY - THURSDAY

A welcome weather pattern change will be in place to keep chances of rain going for a few days.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in the area. Severe thunderstorms are not expected.

Early rainfall estimates suggest some parts of South Central Texas could receive around a quarter-to-half an inch of rain. So, this won’t be a drought buster, but something is certainly better than nothing.

This pattern change will also keep us out of the triple digits -- at least for a week or so! 🙌

Rainfall amounts over several days next week won't be too impressive, but any rain is welcome at this point (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

7-DAY FORECAST

The latest Planning Forecast for the San Antonio area (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

STAY IN-THE-KNOW

You can keep up with your local weather forecast any time of year by downloading the KSAT Weather Authority App for Apple or Android. 📱 Be sure to allow notifications for updates, including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.