Heat relief for San Antonio arrives next week

There’s no denying it ― June has been an unbearably hot month. 🥵 This June will go down as having the most 100-degree days on record and there’s still five days left in the month!
What’s more: high temperatures have been above average every single day so far this month!
Thankfully, a welcomed weather pattern change is about to arrive. Here’s what you need to know:
SUNDAY
- It will still be in the triple digits on Sunday.
- There will be plenty of sun in the afternoon after some brief morning clouds.
- A stray shower can’t be ruled out in the afternoon & evening but most will miss out.
MONDAY - THURSDAY
- A welcome weather pattern change will be in place to keep chances of rain going for a few days.
- Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in the area. Severe thunderstorms are not expected.
- Early rainfall estimates suggest some parts of South Central Texas could receive around a quarter-to-half an inch of rain. So, this won’t be a drought buster, but something is certainly better than nothing.
- This pattern change will also keep us out of the triple digits -- at least for a week or so! 🙌
7-DAY FORECAST
STAY IN-THE-KNOW
You can keep up with your local weather forecast any time of year by downloading the KSAT Weather Authority App for Apple or Android. 📱 Be sure to allow notifications for updates, including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.