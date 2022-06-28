House fire in Live Oak causes 100K in damage

SAN ANTONIO – A house fire has caused roughly $100,000 in damage and displaced a family from their home early Tuesday morning, the Live Oak Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 12:20 a.m. at a home in the 13700 block of Altairano, not far from Loop 1604 and Lookout Road on the city’s Northeast Side.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they got a quick knockdown of the fire. They also worked on hotspots in the wall. The fire was contained to just the garage and two vehicles that were in the driveway, fire officials said.

The six residents of the home and four pets made it safely out. They said they heard a popping noise and also smelled smoke. The family is now displaced, but will be able to stay with relatives, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire was not disclosed.

The Live Oak Fire Department, the Converse Fire Department, Universal City Fire Department, Selma Fire Department and Schertz Fire Department all responded to the call.

No injuries were reported.