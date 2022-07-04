Driver killed after rollover crash in North Side neighborhood

A man was killed early Monday, July 4, 2022, after he crashed his truck at West Woodlawn Avenue and Aganier Avenue, police said.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed early Monday after he crashed his truck in a North Side neighborhood, authorities say.

The crash happened just before 1:45 a.m. at West Woodlawn Avenue and Aganier Avenue, not far from Blanco Road.

Police said it appeared the vehicle hit a driveway, launched and then rolled over.

The driver, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Two other men inside the truck were taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities are investigating if the crash was connected to reports of a similar truck doing doughnuts at a West Side intersection.

