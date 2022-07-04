82º

Suspect who attacked man with metal bat also accused in aggravated robbery, police say

The suspect was taken into custody after a struggle with officers

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

San Antonio Police Department patrol car. (ksat)

San Antonio police have arrested a suspect who they say attacked another man with a metal bat on the Northeast Side.

Officers responded to the scene at 12:30 a.m. on Monday in the 4800 block of Goldfield and found the suspect, 32, with the bat.

Police said he had confronted a group of men in a common area of an apartment building and struck a man, 28, on the head with it. That person’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police were able to take the suspect into custody after a struggle.

He was found to be the suspect in a previous aggravated robbery and the stolen property from that case was found in a nearby apartment, police said.

The man, who has not been identified, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and aggravated robbery.

