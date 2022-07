LIVE OAK, Texas – A motorcyclist lost control and hit a wall barrier in the northbound lanes of I-35 overnight, according to Live Oak Police.

The man was lying in the street around 11:30 p.m. near Toepperwein Road when a passerby saw him and called the police.

EMS treated the man at the scene and took him to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Police are still investigating the incident to determine whether or not the man was intoxicated.

No charges have been filed.