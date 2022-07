SAN ANTONIO – A teenage girl and a woman in her late 30s were shot Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex on the city’s West Side.

When San Antonio police arrived around 1:15 p.m. at the Westwood Plaza Apartments in the 2600 block of Westward Drive, they found the victims in one of the units.

The teen was taken to a hospital in critical condition and the woman in stable condition.

A person of interest was detained by police and is being questioned, officials said.

