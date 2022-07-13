San Antonian named Chief Taco Officer by Favor

SAN ANTONIO – Chosen from hundreds of applicants, a San Antonio man has been named as Favor’s first-ever Chief Taco Officer.

As part of the highly coveted position, Chris Flores will embark on a two-month taco tasting journey in addition to receiving over $10,000.

“I am excited to travel Texas; it’s such a beautiful state, to meet new people, and to see the cultural impact tacos have had on each region,” said Flores.

The Chief Taco Officer begins his journey today in Dallas, Fort Worth, and will end the two-month expedition in his hometown of San Antonio.

“I’m not saying that I am saving the best for last, but what I will say is that I know the city, I love it, and I want to do our city justice,” said Flores. “Because San Antonio has a variety of amazing tacos, it’s going to take a while to find hidden gems that tell the story of our tacos.”

Chris Flores earns title of Chief Taco Officer from Flavor Delivery. (Flavor Delivery)

Throughout the expedition, Flores will document and share his journey on Favor’s social media sites so audiences can witness his tour across the Lonestar state.

“We cannot wait for Chris to share his taco journey with the rest of Texas and really showcase a core component of Texas cuisine and culture,” said Jag Bath, Favor CEO.

Flores will make many stops throughout his taco tasting journey to Austin, Corpus Christi, El Paso, Houston, and several other locations across Texas, in addition to San Antonio and Dallas.

Flores will receive food, transportation accommodations, Favor swag throughout his taco tasting venture, and free delivery from Favor for a year.

