Two men arrested after breaking into Pleasanton ISD PD building, stealing weapons, district officials say

PLEASANTON, Texas – Two men were arrested after breaking into the Pleasanton ISD Police Department building and stealing weapons, according to the district’s police chief.

Pleasanton ISD police, Pleasanton Police Department and the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office worked together to apprehend the men within hours of the burglary on July 7.

Pleasanton ISD police said the two men attempted several times to breach two secured exterior doors and were finally able to get in and remove district property and evidence that included weapons taken out of a locked cabinet.

After reviewing security footage, officers identified the two men as suspects in a previous break-in at the Pleasanton Junior High Campus.

Pleasanton ISD Police and Pleasanton Police Department found both men and apprehended them. Officers were able to recover one of the weapons and other stolen property during their initial arrest, officials said.

District police said the two suspects remain behind bars and face multiple felony charges. Their identities or mugshots have not been released.