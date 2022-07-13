Uvalde CISD announces plans for displaced Robb Elementary students

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District has announced plans to realign campuses for the upcoming school year following the permanent closure of Robb Elementary School.

Superintendent of Schools Hal Harrell shared an update with Uvalde CISD families Wednesday that adjusts campuses for the 2022-2023 school year.

Students in pre-k through second grade will attend Dalton Elementary, per a previously released plan from Harrell.

Uvalde Elementary School, located within the Benson Educational Complex at 601 Dean Street, will serve all third and fourth-grade UCISD students. Teachers, support staff and administrators from Robb Elementary will also move to this school.

Flores Elementary School will now serve all UCSID fifth and sixth-grade students.

New Hope Daycare is also moving to the north building at the Benson Educational Complex, according to the announcement.

Crossroads Academy, which was previously located at the Benson Educational Complex, will move to 537 E. Oppenheimer Street.

“Counselors with specialized backgrounds in trauma and grief will be available to serve students and staff at all district campuses,” Harrell said.

The academic calendar for the upcoming school year will be proposed at the UCISD Board Meeting on Monday.

In addition to the school changes, there will also be safety and security updates at each campus.

UCISD is using $1 million in donated funds from the Las Vegas Raiders to install perimeter fencing at all the schools.

The funding will also go towards additional security cameras, upgrades for doors, door locks and access points, and hiring additional district police officers and security personnel.

“As we continue to prepare for the 2022-2023 school year, a lot of work is still to be done, and many questions are yet to be answered,” Harrell said.

More information regarding the upcoming school year is expected to be announced at Monday’s board meeting.