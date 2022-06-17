Raiders donate $1 million to Uvalde CISD for school security in wake of mass shooting

Flags fly at half staff at the Las Vegas Raiders NFL football team practice facility Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS – The Las Vegas Raiders have donated $1 million to the Uvalde CISD to help make the district’s schools safer after last month’s mass shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead, according to the Uvalde Leader-News.

Money from the NFL team will be used to install impenetrable doors, an unscalable fence and cameras inside and outside school buildings, the newspaper reported.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the donation came at the urging of former Raiders safety Vann McElroy, who grew up in Uvalde. McElroy still lives in the community and his grandchildren attend schools in the district.

Ad

Raiders owner Mark Davis said McElroy called him and said he wanted his grandkids to continue their education in public schools, but wanted them to be safe.

“I understood the pain they were going through,” Davis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Davis thought about the Las Vegas shooting where 60 people were killed and asked McElroy, “What can I do to help?”

Davis and McElroy presented the check during a Zoom meeting with UCISD Superintendent Hal Harrell and other district personnel, the newspapers reported.

“We thank Mr. Davis and the Raiders organization for this very generous gift. Vann is a life-long friend and a huge part of Uvalde,” Harrell was quoted as saying in the Uvalde Leader-News. “We will put this money to good use. This contribution should go a long way in making our schools safer.”

Ad

Also on KSAT: