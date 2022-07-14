Supply chain disruptions force Toyota plant in San Antonio to reduce production

SAN ANTONIO – Supply chain disruptions have forced the Toyota plant in San Antonio to reduce production, company officials said Thursday.

Toyota Texas sent the following statement to KSAT regarding the production reduction:

“Toyota’s North American plants continue to face intermittent production delays due to supply chain disruptions. To minimize the impact, our teams are working diligently to do everything possible to lessen the inconvenience to our customers and suppliers. As the state of the supply chain remains fluid, we are adjusting and reducing production at TMMTX while also contributing to efforts to conserve energy in Texas.”

There’s no word on how long the reduction will last and what the production reduction entails, but according to the company’s website, a new truck rolls off the line every 60 seconds.

The San Antonio plant produces the Toyota Tundra and Tacoma.

