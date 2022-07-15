Hops and Hounds to open San Antonio River Walk location

Hops and Hounds to open new location

SAN ANTONIO – Hops and Hounds plans to open a new location along the San Antonio River Walk this year.

The dog-friendly beer garden is slated to open by December next to Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen.

As their second San Antonio location, the eatery hopes to gain more exposure in a downtown setting, according to Co-Owner, Lee Beekly.

“The Avenue B site just makes sense, in size, as well as in the neighborhood, with an ever-expanding urban footprint downtown, we see a lot of pet activity in the area,” said Beekly.

The popular beer garden known for its dog-friendly atmosphere will have a large dog park and plans to incorporate corporate spaces for companies to reserve for meetings and community-centered events.

“We feel positive about the community impact on this location. We will be able to offer an acre and a half on the Riverwalk for large gatherings of any type, birthdays graduations, community events, and corporate offsites,” said Beekly.

Hops and Hounds' newest location to open at the River Walk. (Hops and Hounds.)

The menu will include new additions to the classic hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, and nacho selection.

They also plan to incorporate a new collection of drink options featuring cocktails, margaritas, and a brand new coffee shop addition.

