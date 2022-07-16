Food truck pop-up happening every month in Downtown San Antonio

San Antonio – Looking to get outdoors and enjoy lunch with music in Downtown San Antonio? Visit Lunch Break on Houston Street.

Every first and third Thursday of the month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Center City Development & Operations Department, the Majestic Theatre and Centro San Antonio host a food truck party. You can enjoy food from local small businesses directly in front of the historic Majestic Theatre.

Past participating food trucks include Mi Taquito, KC Global Subs and Dip Shack.

The event does not require any entry fees and is open to the public.

