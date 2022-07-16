98º

Food truck pop-up happening every month in Downtown San Antonio

“Lunch Break on Houston St.” takes place in front of historic Majestic Theatre

Rasika Gasti, KSAT 12 News Intern

San Antonio – Looking to get outdoors and enjoy lunch with music in Downtown San Antonio? Visit Lunch Break on Houston Street.

Every first and third Thursday of the month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Center City Development & Operations Department, the Majestic Theatre and Centro San Antonio host a food truck party. You can enjoy food from local small businesses directly in front of the historic Majestic Theatre.

Past participating food trucks include Mi Taquito, KC Global Subs and Dip Shack.

The event does not require any entry fees and is open to the public.

Rasika Gasti is a news intern at KSAT 12. She is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in electronic media and mass communication at Texas State University. She aspires to become a TV news reporter after graduating in Spring 2023.

