Float around the longest lazy river in the world at Texas water park

WACO, Texas – You can cool off from the summer heat at the longest lazy river in the world, located in Waco.

Waco Surf is a roughly 3-hour and 45-minute drive outside of downtown San Antonio.

The water park is open seven days a week throughout the summer and closes for the season on Sept. 18.

Expert Texan notes that the lazy river at the park is 5,280 feet long making it the longest lazy river in the world. It takes an average of 45 minutes to complete one trip around the lazy river.

In addition to the lazy river, four wedge slides launch riders into a deep lagoon at the base of the slides. Riders must be at least 44 inches tall.

“We collect eight to 10 Apple watches every Saturday night from the bottom of the slide lagoon and return them to our guests,” a park spokesperson previously told KSAT.

Royal Flush at BSR Cable Park (BSR Cable Park)

There are no age restrictions for the lazy river but all children 52 inches and below are required to wear a life jacket.

Activity passes are required for the lazy river and the wedge slides. Hours and prices vary for the attractions and what day you plan to attend but children ages 6 and younger are free.

Waivers are required for the park’s various attractions and can be signed on the website prior to arrival.

Waco Surf is located at 5347 Old Mexia Road.

