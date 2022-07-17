88º

Medical examiner IDs driver killed in rollover crash in South Bexar County

Crash occurred around 2 a.m. near New Mathis Road and Cannon Wood Drive

A man in his 20s is dead following a single-vehicle crash in South Bexar County early Friday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

SAN ANTONIO – A 23-year-old man who was killed in a rollover crash in South Bexar County on Friday has been identified by the medical examiner.

Jose Armando Perez died from injuries he sustained from the crash, which happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of New Mathis Road and Cannon Wood Drive.

Deputies said Perez left a bar before he got on the road. He later lost control of his Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, went off the road and into a ditch area.

Perez then drove into a concrete driveway and flipped his vehicle.

At the scene, deputies also found open containers inside of Perez’s truck.

He died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

