What do those sunscreen labels mean?

You know you need to wear sunscreen, but do you know what the claims and numbers on the labels mean?

SAN ANTONIO – No matter how or when you’re spending time outside, it’s important to wear sunscreen.

But how do you know which one is best? All of the different labels like “SPF,” “Sport,” and “Reef-safe” can be confusing.

The words “Broad Spectrum” are key, according to Consumer Reports.

“‘Broad Spectrum’ means that sunscreen will protect against both UV-A rays, which are responsible for skin cancer and skin aging, and UV-B rays, which are responsible for sunburn and contribute to skin cancer,” said Consumer Reports’ Trisha Calvo.

“SPF” stands for “sun protection factor” and is a measure of how well a sunscreen protects against sunburn. An SPF 100 does not provide twice the amount of protection as an SPF 50. Instead, SPF 100 blocks 99% of the sun’s burning UV-B rays, while SPF 50 blocks 98%, and SPF 30 blocks 97%.

Sunscreens labeled as “Water Resistant” remain effective only for the time stated on the bottle when you’re swimming or sweating.

Terms like “Reef Safe” and “Sport” are not regulated terms, and neither is “Dermatologist Tested.”

“Some of the labels you see on sunscreens are just for marketing purposes and may not mean what you think they do,” Calvo said.

Sunscreens do expire. The expiration should be on the label. If it’s not, keep in mind that the FDA says sunscreens should be formulated to last three years. So, if yours is older than that, it likely has lost effectiveness.

No matter what sunscreen you choose, it matters most how you apply it. For lotions, use about a teaspoon per body part or area not covered by clothing. For sprays, apply enough that your skin glistens, then rub it in.

