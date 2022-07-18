100º

Monkeypox dashboard shows current cases of the virus in San Antonio, Bexar County

Monkeypox cases for Bexar County will be updated at 1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

BONDUA, LIBERIA - UNDATED: In this 1971 Center For Disease Control handout photo, monkeypox-like lesions are shown on the arm and leg of a female child in Bondua, Liberia. (Photo Courtesy of the CDC/Getty Images) (Getty Images, 1971 CDC)

SAN ANTONIO – Metro Health has created an online dashboard to show the current number of monkeypox cases in Bexar County.

The dashboard will be updated at 1 p.m. Monday through Friday on the City of San Antonio website.

The first confirmed monkeypox cases in Texas were reported in early June and the rare viral disease has now been reported in several counties, including Bexar.

Monkeypox is part of the same family of viruses that cause smallpox, according to the CDC.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a rash that resembles pimples or blisters that appear on your face, inside of your mouth and other parts of your body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus, the CDC website states.

The rash goes through different stages before it heals completely and the illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks.

Sometimes, people get a rash first, followed by other symptoms, while others only experience a rash, according to the CDC.

Monkeypox can be spread to anyone, regardless of sexual orientation and travel history.

Metro Health suggests the following to prevent the spread of monkeypox:

  • Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact in large crowds where people are wearing minimal clothing (such as nightclubs, festivals, raves, saunas, and bathhouses).
  • Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with someone with a new, unexplained rash.
  • If you were exposed to monkeypox or have symptoms such as fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes and a new, unexplained rash, contact your healthcare provider as soon as possible. Healthcare providers can provide testing and care for people with monkeypox.
  • If sick with monkeypox, isolate at home until the rash has fully resolved, the scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of intact skin has formed. Monkeypox is usually a self-limiting infection that does not require hospitalization.

A CDC map shows current active cases of monkeypox in Texas.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

