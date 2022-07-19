SAPD: Man shot during attempted carjacking on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted carjacking on the city’s West Side early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the 2200 block of North Calaveras Street, not far from West Woodlawn Avenue after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the victim, a man in his 30s, told them someone tried to steal his pickup truck at a convenience store on Interstate 10. That’s when, police say, the man was shot once in the chest.

Police said the victim drove to a friend’s house on North Calaveras Street to call for help. The suspect fled after the shooting.

The victim was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he is expected to recover. So far, no arrests have been made. A description of the shooter was not released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.