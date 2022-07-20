Firefighters called again to house just northwest of downtown for fire

SAN ANTONIO – A house just northwest of downtown is causing San Antonio firefighters trouble once again.

The fire started around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Marshall Street, not far from Interstate 10 and Interstate 35.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames and smoke showing from the second floor and attic of the house.

No one was inside, and no firefighters were hurt.

Fire officials say this is the third time firefighters have been to the house in the last few years, and twice in just the last year.

The home was still undergoing renovations from the last fire and the damage this time is severe, but not a total loss, firefighters said.