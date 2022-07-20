Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo’s termination could be decided soon, CNN reports

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police chief’s termination could be decided at a school board meeting this weekend, according to a CNN report.

A source close to the discussions told CNN on Tuesday that they have informed the embattled chief, Pete Arredondo, about the possibility during a meeting on Saturday. According to the network, the sources shared that Uvalde officials discussed the process to remove Arredondo.

He was placed on administrative leave last month over the chaotic response to the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School, which resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers. He also resigned from his City Council seat.

Since the shooting, parents and community members have called on the school board to fire him.

Uvalde CISD Superintendent Hal Harrell previously said the district would “wait until the investigation was complete before making personnel decisions.”

This comes after a report from the Texas House revealed there was a massive, but chaotic, response to the shooting at Robb Elementary.

The report noted that Arredondo failed to establish himself as the incident commander as nearly 400 law enforcement officers rushed to the scene. He also didn’t transfer that responsibility to anyone else, the report states.

Surveillance video showed that armed officers walked in and out of the school hallways for more than an hour before they breached the classroom door and killed the 18-year-old gunman.

During that time, children inside the classrooms called 911 for help and parents outside the school begged officers to act.

“At Robb Elementary, law enforcement responders failed to adhere to their active shooter training, and they failed to prioritize saving the lives of innocent victims over their own safety,” the report said.

