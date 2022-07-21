Man found shot in arm refuses to cooperate with officers, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man found suffering from a gunshot wound reportedly did not cooperate with police early Thursday morning.

The shooting was called in around 12:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of Goldfield Drive, not far from Interstate 35 and and Rittiman Road on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, officers arrived to find a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Police said the victim managed to drive to the Industry Park Drive area where he then stopped and called for help. He was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center for his injuries.

Authorities say they are not exactly sure who shot him, since the man is not cooperating. It is unclear where and why he was shot.

SAPD said a friend who was with the victim lied about his identity, so officers detained him.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.