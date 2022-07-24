Police: Texas parents arrested after toddler found wandering street with dog

COLEMAN, Texas – A Texas toddler was found walking in the street wearing nothing but a diaper in the middle of the night. When his parents were located, they were arrested on a string of charges.

According to Coleman police, the 3-year-old boy was out at 2 a.m. on July 18, walking down the middle of Commercial Avenue with a dog.

When an officer arrived at the scene, he found the child and took him to the police department. With the help of the Coleman Fire Department, officials were able to identify the child before taking him for a medical evaluation.

Police and fire officials worked to track down the child’s parents. However, it wasn’t until 6 a.m. that they were able to find them.

The child’s parents, identified as Jonathon Chase Gibson and Melissa Ann Ortega, both 27, lived several blocks away from where he was found, according to authorities.

When investigators arrived, they searched their residence in the 400 block of West 2nd Street in Coleman and found drugs and supplies.

Police said they found marijuana, several smoking devices, scales, and packaging materials -- all of this was in “easy access” for the children living at the home.

The parents were arrested for charges of endangering a child, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were taken to the Coleman County Jail.

Officials said the toddler that was found wandering and his two other siblings, ages 2 and 5, were taken in by Child Protective Services. The investigation continues.

