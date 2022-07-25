Some surgeries postponed due to critical blood shortage in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – Some surgeries are being postponed due to a critical blood shortage in the San Antonio area, officials with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center said on Monday.
The supply of type-O blood is down to less than a day and the community has an overall three-day supply.
“In late May, the community blood supply was over a 5-day supply. Today, our community blood supply could not adequately help if we had another devastating incident that required large amounts of blood transfusions,” said STBTC Communications Specialist Roger Ruiz.
In addition to blood donors, the blood center is asking for platelet donors.
“Platelets are one of the major components of your blood that form clots and stop or prevent bleeding. More than 34% of the blood supply including platelets is used by patients battling cancer and other blood diseases. Cancer patients may need platelets due to anemia, low blood counts from treatments or blood loss during surgery. They are also essential for people who are suffering chronic diseases, receiving a transplant, undergoing surgeries, or have traumatic injuries,” Ruiz said.
Community Blood Drives
- Tuesday, July 26 - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Medical Center, 2827 Babcock
- Wednesday, July 27 - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Center for Health Care Services, 6800 Park Ten Blvd
- Friday, July 29 - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. South Texas Renal Care Group, 215 N. Saba St.
Donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 with parental consent, and in generally good health.
Donors can check online for additional blood drives or make an appointment with South Texas Blood & Tissue by calling 210-731-5590 or visiting SouthTexasBlood.org.
Same-day appointments and walk-ins are available at the center’s nine donor rooms, as well as at community blood drives.
Blood donor rooms:
- Boerne Donor Room - 215 W Bandera Rd Suite 115, Boerne, TX 78006, (210) 731-5590. Regular Hours: Mon, Wed | 10:30am - 6:30pm Tue, Thu-Sun | 9am - 5pm.
- Bulverde Donor Room - 20630 Hwy 46 W. Suite 115, Spring Branch, TX 78070, (210) 731-5555. Regular Hours: Mon, Wed | 10:30am - 6:30pmTue, Thu-Sun | 9am - 5pm
- Donor Pavilion - 6211 IH-10 West, San Antonio, TX 78201, (210) 731-5590. Regular Hours: Mon-Fri | 8:30am - 6:30pm Sat, Sun | 7am - 5pm.
- New Braunfels Donor Room - 51 North Business IH-35, Suite 830, New Braunfels, TX 78130, (210) 731-5590. Regular Hours: Mon, Wed | 10:30am - 6:30pm Tue, Thu-Sun | 9am - 5pm.
- Northeast Donor Room - 8500 Village Dr., Suite 102, San Antonio, TX 78217, (210) 731-5590. Regular Hours: Mon, Wed | 10:30am - 6:30pm Tue, Thu-Sun | 9am - 5pm.
- Shavano Donor Room - 4079 N. Loop 1604 West, Suite 102, San Antonio, TX 78257, (210) 731-5590, Regular Hours: Mon, Wed | 10:30am - 6:30pm Tue, Thu-Sun | 9am - 5pm.
- Southeast Donor Room - 3158 SE Military Dr., Suite 104, San Antonio, TX 78223, (210) 731-5590. Regular Hours: Mon, Wed | 10:30am - 6:30pm Tue, Thu-Sun | 9am - 5pm.
- Victoria - 1109 Sam Houston Dr., Victoria, TX 77901, 210) 731-5590. Regular Hours: Mon, Wed | 10:30am - 6:30pmTue, Thu-Sat | 9am - 5pm.
- Westover Hills Donor Room- 10555 Culebra Rd., Suite 107, San Antonio, TX 78251,(210) 731-5590. Regular Hours: Mon, Wed | 10:30am - 6:30pm Tue, Thu-Sun | 9am - 5pm.