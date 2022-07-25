Some surgeries postponed due to critical blood shortage in San Antonio area

Type O blood supply is at less than a day, South Texas Blood & Tissue officials said on Monday, July 25, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – Some surgeries are being postponed due to a critical blood shortage in the San Antonio area, officials with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center said on Monday.

The supply of type-O blood is down to less than a day and the community has an overall three-day supply.

“In late May, the community blood supply was over a 5-day supply. Today, our community blood supply could not adequately help if we had another devastating incident that required large amounts of blood transfusions,” said STBTC Communications Specialist Roger Ruiz.

In addition to blood donors, the blood center is asking for platelet donors.

“Platelets are one of the major components of your blood that form clots and stop or prevent bleeding. More than 34% of the blood supply including platelets is used by patients battling cancer and other blood diseases. Cancer patients may need platelets due to anemia, low blood counts from treatments or blood loss during surgery. They are also essential for people who are suffering chronic diseases, receiving a transplant, undergoing surgeries, or have traumatic injuries,” Ruiz said.

Community Blood Drives

Tuesday, July 26 - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Medical Center , 2827 Babcock

Wednesday, July 27 - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Center for Health Care Services , 6800 Park Ten Blvd

Friday, July 29 - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. South Texas Renal Care Group, 215 N. Saba St.

Donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 with parental consent, and in generally good health.

Donors can check online for additional blood drives or make an appointment with South Texas Blood & Tissue by calling 210-731-5590 or visiting SouthTexasBlood.org.

Same-day appointments and walk-ins are available at the center’s nine donor rooms, as well as at community blood drives.

Blood donor rooms: