Six Texas DPS K9′s graduate from program

SAN ANTONIO – Graduation season is year-round, and that includes our four-legged friends. The Texas Department of Public Safety announced six new graduates from its Texas Highway Patrol Canine Tracking Operations Program on Monday.

Texas DPS officials shared details of the work done by both handlers and the canines. Training for the program focused on human tracking across various terrains over long distances.

Handlers also learned canine health awareness and medical care techniques to ensure the safety of their canine partners while in harsh environments.

The six canines have been strategically placed in Laredo, Del Rio, Uvalde and Hebbronville.

Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw shared what the graduating canines represent for the future of border security.

“This is yet another step in increasing our efforts to secure our southern border,” McCraw said. “K-9 units have long played an integral role within DPS, and we know these newly graduated teams will have a positive impact not only in the areas they serve but really in keeping all Texans safe.”

