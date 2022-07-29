90º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Watch the 90s ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ for free on Friday at San Antonio Museum of Art

You can watch the heroes in a half shell on July 29

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Things To Do, Trending, KSAT Kids, San Antonio, San Antonio Museum of Art
San Antonio Museum of Art courtyard (San Antonio Museum of Art)

SAN ANTONIO – Cowabunga! You can watch the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in downtown San Antonio Friday night.

The San Antonio Museum of Art will be screening the 1990 “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” from 8:30-10:30 p.m. on Friday in the West Courtyard.

It’s a free event and part of the Film on the Green series, which is offered in collaboration with Slab Cinema.

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and watch the four turtles take on the dastardly Shredder.

Admission is first-come, first-served and seating is limited due to the size of the courtyard.

San Antonio Museum of Art is located at 200 West Jones Avenue.

More headlines:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email