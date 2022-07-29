Watch the 90s ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ for free on Friday at San Antonio Museum of Art

SAN ANTONIO – Cowabunga! You can watch the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in downtown San Antonio Friday night.

The San Antonio Museum of Art will be screening the 1990 “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” from 8:30-10:30 p.m. on Friday in the West Courtyard.

It’s a free event and part of the Film on the Green series, which is offered in collaboration with Slab Cinema.

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and watch the four turtles take on the dastardly Shredder.

Admission is first-come, first-served and seating is limited due to the size of the courtyard.

San Antonio Museum of Art is located at 200 West Jones Avenue.

