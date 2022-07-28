100º

San Antonio Zoo offering $8 admission Friday for Bexar County residents

Locals days offer steep discounts on zoo admission

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Timothy the hippo at San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is hosting another locals day for Bexar County residents on Friday.

Locals can hit up the No. 1 zoo in Texas on July 29 for just $8. Admission is regularly $21.73 for adults and $17.16 for children ages 3 to 11.

Discounted admission tickets can be purchased at the zoo’s front gate with proof of Bexar County residency.

“This deep discount is the zoo’s way of showing gratitude towards residents of San Antonio; allowing for even more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education in securing a future for wildlife,” zoo officials said in an email announcement.

Upcoming locals day events are:

  • August 12
  • September 5
  • October 4
  • November 15
  • December 12

There are a lot of new experiences to check out at the zoo this summer, including a new 4D theater that lets audiences enjoy movies with thrill-enhancing special effects like water mist and tremors beneath their feet. Additional special effects include bubbles, snow, scent, FX lighting, seat vibrations and wind.

New culinary offerings are also available at San Antonio Zoo with expanded menus for restaurants and the option for line-skipping mobile ordering.

San Antonio Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

