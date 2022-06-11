San Antonio Zoo lights up parking garage in honor of Uvalde elementary shooting victims

The San Antonio Zoo is honoring the 19 students and two teachers killed in a deadly mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school.

The zoo’s five-story parking garage is lit up in the Robb Elementary School color each night, since May 26, just two days after the massacre. The tributes have also been shared on social media.

According to President and CEO of the zoo Tim Morrow, the tributes to the shooting victims will continue through June 15 -- 21 days for 21 victims.

“The lighting of the Zoo Parking Garage, the school color of Robb Elementary School, symbolizes our grief and serves as a tribute to the innocent lives lost,” Morrow told KSAT. “Our zoo crew and volunteers join fellow San Antonians, Texans, and people around the world in grief, devastation, and anger.”

Robb Elementary students and teachers had visited the zoo just one week before the tragedy.

“Students and teachers from Robb Elementary School visited the zoo just one week prior to the tragedy. Uvalde is part our community. They are our neighbors, they are our friends, our relatives and those senselessly killed were our responsibility as a society,” Morrow said. “We are absolutely heartbroken by the tragic events that took place that day.”

The last tribute from the zoo is set for June 15. Below is the schedule of the tributes:

5/26/22: Alexandria “Lexi” Aniyah Rubio

5/27/22: Alithia Ramirez

5/28/22: Amerie Jo Garza

5/29/22: Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez

5/30/22: Eliahna A. Torres

5/31/22: Eliahna “Ellie” Amyah Garcia

6/1/22: Eva Mireles

6/2/22: Irma Garcia

6/3/22: Jackie Cazares

6/4/22: Jailah Nicole Silguero

6/5/22: Jayce Carmelo Luevanos

6/6/22: Jose Manuel Flores Jr.

6/7/22: Layla Salazar

6/8/22: Makenna Lee Elrod

6/9/22: Maite Yuleana Rodriguez

6/10/22: Maranda Mathis

6/11/22: Nevaeh Bravo

6/12/22: Rojelio Torres

6/13/22: Tess Marie Mata

6/14/22: Uziyah Garcia

6/15/22: Xavier Lopez

