Uvalde school shooting victim released from San Antonio hospital, 3 others remain hospitalized

Noah Orona recovers at Methodist Children's Hospital in San Antonio after being shot during the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde on May 24, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – A 10-year-old boy wounded in the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde was released late Monday from a San Antonio hospital.

Noah Orona was released from Methodist Children’s Hospital, his family told ABC News. Noah is resting at home and in good spirits but still reluctant to talk about the shooting and asking for privacy.

His parents told ABC News that Noah played dead after he was shot and watched his teacher shield other students from the gunman before getting shot herself. Noah told them that he watched his teacher fall on top of another child and die.

In the meantime, University Health officials provided updates on three shooting victims who are being treated at University Hospital.

Officials said on Twitter that a 66-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl are in good condition. A 10-year-old girl is listed in serious condition.

Update on the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde: At University Hospital we currently have three patients:

66-year-old woman, good condition

10-year-old girl, serious condition

9-year-old girl, good condition — University Health (@UnivHealthSA) May 31, 2022

Also on Tuesday, funerals for the first two of 19 children were held.

This week alone, funerals are planned for 11 children and teacher Irma Garcia.

KSAT 12′s social media pages, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, went silent for 21 minutes Tuesday in honor of each of the 21 victims.

