95º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

KSAT 12 will observe 21 minutes of silence on social media for the 21 victims killed in Uvalde on Tuesday at noon

At noon on Tuesday, we’re joining the Texas Tribune and other newsrooms in the state to honor the victims of Robb Elementary

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Tags: Uvalde, Uvalde School Shooting
19 students and 2 teachers were killed on May 24, 2022 when a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and opened fire inside a 4th-grade classroom. (KSAT)

KSAT 12 has covered Uvalde for decades.

Our journalists are committed to the Uvalde community, sharing each of the victim’s stories and asking tough questions about how to prevent another tragedy.

On Tuesday, KSAT 12′s social media pages, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, will go silent for 21 minutes in honor of each of the 21 victims who were killed at Robb Elementary School.

We join our partner Texas Tribune, as well as other news outlets across the state, in remembering each of the victims.

If you are moved to join us, we welcome your participation. We’ve always reported on ways to help the victims of the mass shooting.

Read more about each of the victims here.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Kolten Parker is digital executive producer at KSAT. Previously, he worked at the San Antonio Express-News and the Texas Observer.

email

twitter

Andrew Wilson is a digital journalist and social media producer at KSAT.

email