KSAT 12 will observe 21 minutes of silence on social media for the 21 victims killed in Uvalde on Tuesday at noon

19 students and 2 teachers were killed on May 24, 2022 when a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and opened fire inside a 4th-grade classroom.

KSAT 12 has covered Uvalde for decades.

Our journalists are committed to the Uvalde community, sharing each of the victim’s stories and asking tough questions about how to prevent another tragedy.

On Tuesday, KSAT 12′s social media pages, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, will go silent for 21 minutes in honor of each of the 21 victims who were killed at Robb Elementary School.

We join our partner Texas Tribune, as well as other news outlets across the state, in remembering each of the victims.

If you are moved to join us, we welcome your participation. We’ve always reported on ways to help the victims of the mass shooting.

