Famous barber creates haircut to honor Uvalde school shooting victims

SAN ANTONIO – A barber who got his start on the South Side and became famous by creating signature hairstyles featuring famous faces, such as Tim Duncan and Tony Parker, has now created a look to honor the 19 children and two teachers gunned down inside an elementary school classroom in Uvalde.

Rob the Original, who now lives in Arizona, visits San Antonio every month. He was back in town in the days after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary and stopped by his old barbershop on Southeast Military Drive.

A customer saw Rob was there and asked for the cut in remembrance of the 21 victims.

On the head of a child, Rob shaved the shape of Texas with a heart over the city of Uvalde and the words “Uvalde Strong.”

Haircut honors victims of Uvalde School Shooting (Rob The Original)

Rob said he hopes it sends a “positive message, awareness of what’s happening and hope for change.”

Rob The Original, who has a massive online following, called San Antonio home for 15 years.