San Antonio Zoo adds new Union Pacific mini train at Brackenridge Park

This is the second new train introduced into the fleet within the last year.

SAN ANTONIO – There’s a new locomotive chugging down the tracks in Brackenridge Park.

A bright yellow Union Pacific mini train is now in service. It was funded entirely by donations, including a $300,000 gift from Union Pacific and is designed like the Streamliner engines of the 1950s and 1960s.

It’s one of two new trains in operation that offer more leg room and seating space and improved sound systems compared to the older trains. They’re also ADA accessible.

“This has been an exciting and historic day for our community and for train lovers,” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of the San Antonio Zoo. “The San Antonio Zoo Train has been a part of the community since 1956, creating lifelong memories for generations. This is the second new locomotive introduced into the fleet within the last year, bringing its own unique beauty and flare onto the 2-mile track. We are so thankful to Union Pacific, Valero Energy Corporation, and all of our donors for helping create many more memories to come.”

Ad

Valero donates the fuel that powers the zoo’s trains.

The train has been in operation since 1956 and was formerly known as the Brackenridge Eagle.

The renamed San Antonio Zoo Train takes riders through Brackenridge Park and makes stops at the Witte Museum, Sunken Garden Theater, and the Japanese Tea Garden.

Zoo officials said plans are in the works for a distinct third new train to be added to the fleet, and you could have your name on one of its seats or a bench with a donation of $1,000 to $2,500.

Also on KSAT: