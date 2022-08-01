2 men accused of stealing man’s work truck at knifepoint in King William neighborhood, SAPD says

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two men accused of carjacking a man at knifepoint in the King William neighborhood of downtown.

The robbery happened at 7 a.m. on July 20 in the 100 block of East Sheridan St., not far from the San Antonio River and King William Street.

A Crime Stoppers report states that the two men threatened the victim at knifepoint and stole his work truck.

The robbery was captured on surveillance video, police said. The men are expected to be 35-40 years old and may frequent the downtown area, police said.

San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the carjackers.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay $5,000 for more information leading to arrests.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app.

