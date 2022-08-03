2 taken to hospital, 1 charged in head-on crash on Southwest Side

Two people were hospitalized and one person was arrested following a head-on crash on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in the 4000 block of Southwest Military Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized and one person was arrested following a head-on crash on the Southwest Side on Tuesday evening.

San Antonio police said an Audi SUV was driving the wrong way in the 4000 block of Southwest Military Drive, near Quintana Road, when he crashed into a Mercedes just after 5 p.m.

The Audi then struck an older-model pickup truck, police said.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 24-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries, police said. A passenger in the Audi was unresponsive and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the Audi, a 20-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

He was found to be impaired and charged with intoxication assault, police said.

He was not identified in SAPD’s preliminary report.

