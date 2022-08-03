Man hospitalized after being stabbed in SE Bexar County home

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies are trying to figure out what led to a man being stabbed at a Southeast Bexar County home early Wednesday morning.

Deputies were called around 2:15 a.m. to the home in the 8100 block of Gardner Road, not far from Burshard Road and New Suphur Springs Road after receiving word of a person wounded.

They say a man was stabbed in the back during what appears to be either an altercation or a burglary situation with a known individual. The injured man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he is expected to recover.

Deputies say they have detained several people who were in the home and they are now trying to figure out exactly who the suspect is. A list of charges was not given.

The BCSO and EMS both answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said.