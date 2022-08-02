Helotes woman convicted of killing husband in 2016 back in jail four years after being released from prison

SAN ANTONIO – A Helotes woman convicted of murder in the 2013 death of her husband is back in jail four years after she was released from prison.

This time, a fraud charge landed Frances Hall in the Bexar County Jail.

Hall, 59, spent two years behind bars following her 2016 trial. She was found guilty of chasing after her husband, Bill Hall Jr., with her SUV when it collided with the motorcycle he was riding.

Hall insisted the crime was an accident.

The jury ultimately found she acted out of sudden passion, and she was sentenced to the lowest punishment possible for murder.

KSAT is working on learning the exact details of the latest charge. We’ll update you with new information as it becomes available.