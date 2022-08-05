San Antonio man gets 30 Years in federal prison for child porn

SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old San Antonio man was sentenced Friday to 30 years in federal prison for producing child pornography, the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas said.

On Dec. 1, 2020, officers from the San Antonio Police Department were called about a complaint that Michael Anthony Martinez Jr. had a video of child pornography on his phone, according to court documents.

Soon after a search warrant was executed to examine Martinez’s phone, police found contents revealing children engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Included was a video of Martinez sexually abusing a 2-year-old, according to court documents..

On April 7, 2022, Martinez was found guilty of production of child pornography. He has been held in custody since his arrest on March 8, 2021.

“As a society, we must vigilantly protect the innocence and health of our children,” said Executive U.S. Attorney Kristy Callahan. “This defendant was caught only because someone had the courage to report him and protect a child from a dangerous predator. For the sake of our future generations, we must let authorities know when suspected child abuse is occurring.”

