San Antonio bookkeeper sentenced to nearly 3 years in federal prison for embezzling $291,000 from nonprofit

SAN ANTONIO – The office manager and bookkeeper for a nonprofit that provided services for the San Antonio Downtown Public Improvement District was sentenced Friday to 33 months in prison for financial and tax fraud.

According to the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Western District of Texas, Alicia Henderson forged or wrote to herself 118 checks worth $291,385.23 that were drawn on the nonprofit’s bank account and deposited the funds into her personal bank account between July 2014 and November 2017.

Henderson, 60, used the stolen money for her own personal benefit, but she did not report the embezzled funds on her federal tax forms. She owed $64,719 in taxes from 2014 to 2016, federal officials said.

In addition to the prison sentence, Henderson must pay $356,104.23 in restitution.

On Oct. 21, 2020, Henderson pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of false statements on an income tax return.

