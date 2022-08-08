100º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Olivia Newton-John dead at 73

Newton-John, best known for her role in ‘Grease’ was an actress and a singer

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Olivia Newton-John
Olivia Newton-John -- The "Grease" star underwent a mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer at age 44 in 1992. (Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Olivia Newton-John, the award-winning singer and actress known for such hits as “Physical” and “I Honestly Love You” and for her starring role in the movie version of “Grease,” has died at the age of 73.

Her husband, John Easterling, announced the news on her official Instagram page.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” the post stated.

First diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, Newton-John announced in 2018 that she was once again undergoing treatment.

This story is developing...

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email