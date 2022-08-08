Olivia Newton-John dead at 73

Olivia Newton-John -- The "Grease" star underwent a mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer at age 44 in 1992.

Olivia Newton-John, the award-winning singer and actress known for such hits as “Physical” and “I Honestly Love You” and for her starring role in the movie version of “Grease,” has died at the age of 73.

Her husband, John Easterling, announced the news on her official Instagram page.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” the post stated.

First diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, Newton-John announced in 2018 that she was once again undergoing treatment.

This story is developing...