Three county boat ramps at Canyon Lake closed due to dropping lake level

SAN ANTONIO – Three county boat ramps at Canyon Lake are closed as the water level continues to drop.

The Comal County Public Information Office said that as of Monday, the lake level is 903.70 feet. That means it is 88.9% full — down by .7% a week ago and by 3.1% a month ago, according to Water Data for Texas.

The county boat ramps that are closed include:

Canyon Lake Forest, Ramp #5: Closed at 905.80 feet.

Canyon Lake Hills at Astro Hills, Ramp #7: Closed at 904.76 feet.

Canyon Lake Shores, Ramp #22: Closed at 903.87 feet.

The county ramps that are open but close to closure include:

Mystic Shores, Ramp #23: 903.31 feet (estimated closure level).

Cypress Cove, Ramp #11: 901.60 feet (estimated closure level).

To see the levels for all of the county ramps, click here.

Records from Water Data for Texas show that the lake level has been on a steady decline since the winter months.

One year ago, the lake was 95.4% full, or at 906.85 feet.

