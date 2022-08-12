These items aren’t on school supply lists, but can be smart buys

Coffee makers and lightbulbs may not make the school supply list, but if they are on yours, some top-rated products that fit the bill are on deep discount right now.

Consumer Reports tracks prices on its top-tested products all year and found some that can be handy for school on sale.

A tablet can be the perfect fit for a backpack. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is marked down to $300 at Best Buy. It has a 10.4-inch screen and 128 GB of storage, plenty for a student.

Headphones can help with study time and prevent roommate annoyances. The Bose Soundlink Around Ear headphones are on sale for $142.49 on Amazon. That’s nearly $90 off.

If an organization spells success, a label maker can help. The Brother P-Touch Cube is now $59.98 at Walmart.

College students with early classes or late-night study habits could use a coffee maker. The Hamilton Beach 49350 is marked down from $100 to $80 at Amazon.

And a smart lightbulb can be a bright idea to upgrade a dorm room or study area. The Wyze smart lightbulb is compatible with Alexa and Google Home and is on sale for $15 at Amazon.

The back-to-school season is also a good time to find deals on earbuds, smart speakers and laptops. And, many retailers offer student discounts.

