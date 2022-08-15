Driver unhurt after Amazon truck crashes into restaurant, breaks open

San Antonio police say a driver escaped injury after losing control of his big rig on a rain-slick highway, then slamming into a Northeast Side restaurant overnight.

The impact left the trailer section of the truck, which was loaded with Amazon packages, torn open like a sardine can.

Police say rainwater on the main lanes of southbound Interstate 35 caused the big rig to hydroplane near AT&T Center Parkway around 4 a.m. Monday.

The truck then broke through a guardrail and traveled across the access road where it sideswiped a tree and slammed into a Grady’s Barbecue restaurant.

The business was not open at the time.

The driver of the truck, who was up and walking around after the crash, told KSAT 12 News he was not hurt.

He said he was heading to an Amazon shipping facility in town when he lost control of his vehicle.

Dozens of Amazon packages spilled across the parking lot after the big rig's trailer broke open in the crash. (KSAT 12 News)

Metal racks loaded with Amazon packages were tossed about in what was left of the truck.

Other packages were scattered across the restaurant parking lot.

The cab of the truck had made its way into an outdoor dining area of the restaurant.

San Antonio police say rain water caused the truck to hydroplane on I-35. It went through a guardrail and crashed into a Grady's Barbecue. (KSAT 12 News)

However, police say it appeared the damage to the building was relatively minor.

KSAT 12 News emailed Amazon’s corporate office to find out the status of the packages and whether the crash would cause delays in delivery.

As of late Monday morning, no one from the company had responded.